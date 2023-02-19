Vivo Y56 5G Launched In India With 50MP Camera: Price, Specifications And More

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y56 in India, which is a new 5G-enabled smartphone that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 Soc and is available in a sole 8GB + 128 GB variant. The smartphone packs a large 5,000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging though the supplied power adapter.

Vivo Y56 Specifications

The Vivo Y56 is powered by the MediaTek 700 Soc, which is an octa-core 5G-enabled chipset. It gets 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage. For the display, the Vivo Y56 gets a 6.58-inch FHD+ display.

The camera setup on the Vivo Y56 consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, which helps to create a bokeh effect in portrait shots. And, on the front, the device features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Additionally, it features a side mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, and for connectivity, the device features a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi.

Vivo Y56 Price and Availability

The Vivo Y56 can be purchased in India through major offline and online retail channels. It comes in a single 8GB + 128GB variant and is offered in two colors, Black Engine and Orange Shimmer, at a price of Rs 19,999. Offline sales of the Vivo Y56 began on February 15.

