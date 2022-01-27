Vivo Y75 5G With 50MP Main Camera Launched in India, Priced at Rs 21,990

Vivo has refreshed its Y-smartphone series in India with the new Vivo Y75 5G. The phone entered the Indian market just days after the company launched the Vivo Y21A. The new Vivo Y75 5G comes in two colourways, sports a sleek body, and carries triple rear cameras. The company says the new smartphone will strengthen its mid-budget portfolio under Rs 25,000-mark. Like other Vivo smartphones, the Vivo Y75 5G follows the company’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ campaign and is manufactured at its Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh facility.

Vivo Y75 5G Specifications

The Vivo Y75 5G comes in two colour options - Glowing Galaxy (pink-purple gradient) and Starlight Black. It measures 8.25mm in thickness and weighs 188 grams. The body is made of plastic, and we get a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ IPS screen with 2408×1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.0 and has 8GB RAM. The Vivo Y75 5G further supports extended RAM technology that utilises idle storage to increase RAM capacity for smoother productivity. Under the hood, it gets the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that powers several budget smartphones like Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Oppo A53s 5G, and Realme Narzo 30 5G. The chipset comes paired with 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

Its triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel snappers. The Vivo Y75 5G features a 16-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The camera app comes bundled with modes like live photo, slow motion, time-lapse, pro mode, AR stickers, and documents. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type C port for charging, and fingerprint scanner. We also get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y75 5G Price in India

The Vivo Y75 5G carries a price tag of Rs 21,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model. Its sale in India will start on January 27 via the Vivo India website and official partner channels.

