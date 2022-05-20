Vivo Y75 With 44MP Selfie Camera Launched in India

Vivo has refreshed its Y-series portfolio in India with the launch of Vivo Y75. The all-new Vivo Y75 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 Chipset and the phone carries a 44-megapixel AF Selfie Camera with Eye Autofocus. On the back, we get a 50-megapixel triple camera system inside a black camera module. Customers can choose between two colour options and the company is also offering bank deals for a limited period. Like all Vivo devices, the Vivo Y75 is manufactured at the company’s Greater Noida facility and follows the government’s ‘make in India’ commitment.

Vivo Y75 Price in India

Its price in India is set at Rs 20,999, and customers can choose between two colours — Moonlight Shadow and Dancing Waves. It is available to purchase on Flipkart, Vivo India E-store, and across all partner retail stores starting May 20. As a part of the introductory sale, customers can avail of additional benefits of up to Rs 1,500 on using ICICI, SBI, IDFC First Bank, and OneCard cards till May 31.

There’s also a Vivo Y75 5G in India with a 16-megapixel front camera and 5G support. It costs Rs 20,990 on Flipkart.

Vivo Y75 Specifications

The Vivo Y75 sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.3 screen-to-body ratio. The phone boasts of a 4,050mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge, and users can enjoy 128GB of storage. It also runs on the FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

The Vivo Y75 comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, and the phone supports extended RAM of up to 4GB. It needs to be enabled from the Settings, and the tech essentially utilises idle ROM. The triple rear camera setup features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel super macro camera. On the front, the device boasts of 44-megapixel snapper, designed for vloggers and content creators. The camera app comes bundled with AI Face Beauty algorithm, Steadiface Selfie Video, Video Face Beauty, Picture-in-Picture, or Dual View mode will add up to the vlogging experience.

