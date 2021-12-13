Vivo’s Nipun Marya Will Now Be The CEO of iQOO India

Smartphone brand iQOO today announced that Nipun Marya will be the new Chief Executive Officer for iQOO India. Marya was director, brand strategy for Vivo India for the past five years. He is now leaving his position at Vivo India to take over as the CEO of iQOO.

He will be responsible for driving the growth of iQOO brand and its operations in India. “It has witnessed a staggering growth of 671% in Q3 ’21 vis-à-vis Q2’21. iQOO aims to double its online market share in the mid-premium space from 5% to 10% in India by 2022," claimed iQOO in a press statement.

“Nipun has successfully led vivo’ s expansion and brand evolution in the India market. His deep understanding and consistent focus on consumer understanding have helped vivo grow its brand strength and preference over the years. We are delighted to see him assume charge as iQOO’s CEO and are confident he will play a pivotal role in cementing the brand’s position within the India market," said Jerome Chen, CEO, Vivo India.

Advertisement

iQOO has launched multiple products like iQOO 7 Series, Z-Series etc. “Under the leadership of Nipun Marya, the company aims to accelerate the pace of innovation and address the demand of the ever-evolving consumers," said iQOO. Marya will also focus on strengthening the premium and mid-premium portfolio for iQOO in India.

All iQOO smartphones are manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility. The brand uses 600+ Vivo service centres across the country for all after sale services.

“iQOO India is at an exciting juncture right now. Today, its success is evident as a premium high-performance brand that has seen enthusiastic acceptance amongst young buyers. Our smartphones like iQOO 7, Z5 and Z3 have been the highest rated smartphones in their respective segments on Amazon. This inspires us to further strengthen our ambitions to bring a bold line of breakthrough innovations in future products. I am looking forward to driving this next phase of growth for the brand and doubling the online market share in the mid-premium segment from 5% to 10% by 2022," said Marya.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.