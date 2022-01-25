Want To Block Someone On Reddit? Follow These Easy Steps

Reddit, a social network for content aggregation, allows users to post ideas, opinions, and other stuff. Following some incidents of abuse, especially via private message, Reddit added the Block function. This tool allows Redditors to limit such annoyances from an undesired individual. Earlier, whenever you blocked somebody on Reddit, you were no longer able to see them, but they could still see you.

The block just prevented you from seeing their profiles and posts, but they could still see your posts, respond to your posts, and generally annoy you; the only exception was that you could never see them any longer. However, the developer of the site recently improved the blocking functionality to make it more effective.

If you are not sure how to utilise this feature on Reddit, this article will explain the steps to you. So, here we go…

>Block a user on Reddit via browser

Go to the main Reddit website.

Enter correct credentials to access your Reddit account.

Locate the tiny envelope symbol in the top right part of the window on the site.

You will be directed to the message area as a result of doing so.

Choose a conversation for both you and the user you wishto block.

Now, underneath the messages, select the ‘block user’ option.

A little confirmation window will appear on your screen; choose ‘yes’ to block the user.

It should be emphasised that you can only block persons who have already contacted you in some form (be it text, comments or mentions, etc.)

>Block a user on Reddit via mobile app

The Reddit smartphone app does not permit you to block somebody from the message box. On the other hand, you can remove someone from the chat list. This may be accomplished by following the methods outlined below:

On your smartphone, open the Reddit app.

Go to the conversation log and tap on the wheel icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Search for the user you wish to block in the chat list that appears and click on it.

A new window will appear on the screen; select the Block option and confirm.

Alternatively, you may block someone by going straight to their profile. To do so, go to the Reddit account of the user you wish to block and touch the three dots symbol in the upper right corner. Choose the Block User option and agree by going further when prompted by the popup box.

