Want To Buy A 5G Phone In India? Here's What You Should Know

5G networks are now available in India and if you are looking to upgrade to a 5G phone, here are some of the things you should keep in mind.

By: S Aadeetya

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: October 17, 2022, 20:42 IST

Delhi, India

5G smartphones between Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000 have seen a 4x growth. (Image Credit: News18/ Darab Mansoor Ali)
5G smartphones between Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000 have seen a 4x growth. (Image Credit: News18/ Darab Mansoor Ali)

5G technology has launched in India and it is in its early stages. There are a lot of factors that go behind offering 5G to your doorstep. You need to be in the city where the network is available, you also need a 5G compatible device and the operator should also be 5G-enabled. But it goes without saying that a 5G phone is the main hardware that gives you 5G or not. So, what do you need to keep in mind while buying a 5G phone in India?

Check For 5G Supported Chipset

It might sound like a simple thing but a 5G phone needs to have a 5G-supported chipset. The likes of Qualcomm and MediaTek are offering their chipsets on 5G phones, so make sure to check the hardware that is powering the phone you want to buy. For instance, Snapdragon 480 is a 5G chipset, while Snapdragon 680 is 4G supported. Similarly, MediaTek has most of its Dimensity chipset offering 5G support.

5G Bands Offered In India

By now you all know that India has a set of 5G bands that will ensure your phone will support 5G networks in India. Most of these details are shared by the companies on their website. Make sure you check the bands supported by your preferred phone and buy the phone which supports more 5G bands.

Phones That Get Regular Updates

Another important thing to note is that some phones are 5G supported but they need a 5G update to activate the network in India. Apple, Samsung and Google are some of the brands that are yet to support 5G in the country, but their updates will be rolled out in the coming months. For the budget segment, you can check the company’s website for any updates that will be rolled out for 5G support.

Big Battery Is a Must

5G is bound to eat into your data bandwidth as well as your phone’s battery. So it is vital that you opt for a phone that has a minimum of 5000mAh battery capacity. And also, you need to buy a phone that offers fast charging support, so that you are never stuck with a drained-out battery.

About the Author

S Aadeetya

first published: October 17, 2022, 20:42 IST
