Want To Gift A New iPhone This Valentine’s Day? Here Are The Best Apple iPhone 13 Offers On Amazon, Flipkart

Valentine’s Day is just upon us. With the festival of love approaching, there is also a lot of anticipation in the air around gifting. What to give your other half, where to buy these gifts, and of course, the best deals on things that you have decided to give to your valentine this year. As with every festival or occasion, tech or gadgets make for popular gadget options. More so, Apple‘s products. And what better to take for an example than the most popular Apple product in the world - the iPhone. Surely, there are many who will want to give their valentine the latest iPhone, the iPhone 13. With that in mind, let us take a look at some of the best deals on Apple’s iPhone 13 in India.

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series including the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max last year in September. The iPhone 13 Mini priced at Rs 69,900 onwards, the iPhone 13, priced at Rs 79,900 onwards, the iPhone 13 Pro, priced at Rs 1,19,900, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is priced at Rs 1,29,900 onwards in India. Since the iPhone is always on the expensive end of the smartphone budget spectrum, thankfully there are several deals that buyers can avail on the latest iPhone. Let’s take a look:

TOP APPLE IPHONE 13 OFFERS ON AMAZON

On Amazon, the vanilla iPhone 13 is available at a price of Rs 74,900, as against its sticker price of Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB storage variant. The 256GB variant of the vanilla iPhone 13 is also available at a Rs 5,000 discount at Rs 84,900 as against the Rs 89,900 sticker price. The iPhone 13 Mini is priced at Rs 69,900, and there is no price cut on the small iPhone 13 model. Similarly, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also available at their sticker price of Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900 onwards, respectively.

However, buyers of the iPhone 13 series can avail an exchange offer on Amazon. Upon exchanging their old smartphone, iPhone 13 series buyers on Amazon can get a discount of up to Rs 15,900 on all the iPhone 13 models. Apart from this, there is a flat Rs 6,000 discount on transactions from SBI, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank credit cards. This means that on Amazon, people can get the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 53,000, the iPhone 13 Mini can be purchased for as low as Rs 48,000, the iPhone 13 Pro can be purchased for Rs 98,000, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max can be bought for as low as Rs 1,08,000, if the buyers avail all the existing discounts.

BEST APPLE IPHONE 13 OFFERS ON FLIPKART

On Flipkart as well, the vanilla iPhone 13 model is available at a Rs 5,000 discount across variants, and starts at a price of Rs 74,900. Other variants of the iPhone 13 series are available at their listed price itself. Flipkart is also offering users an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,850 off, if they return their old smartphones for a new iPhone 13 model.

With this, the iPhone 13 can be purchased for as low as Rs 56,050, the iPhone 13 Mini can be purchased for Rs 51,050 minimum, the iPhone 13 Pro can be purchased at a price of Rs 1,00,150, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max can be bought for as low as Rs 1,10,150, if the exchange value of the buyers’ old phone comes at Rs 18,850.

APPLE IPHONE 13 CASHBACK OFFER ON INDIA ISTORE

On India iStore, the official Apple distributor, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are available at a Rs 6,000 cash back upon using SBI, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank credit and debit cards. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models, on the other hand, get a Rs 5,000 cashback on the same banks’ credit and debit cards. Further, iStore has a Rs 5,000 instant store discount on the vanilla iPhone 13 model. There is also up to a Rs 18,000 cashback offer, which the India iStore has calculated on the value of an iPhone XR 64GB variant in good condition.

With all these offers in place, the iPhone 13 vanilla model can be purchased at the India iStore for an effective price of Rs 50,900, the iPhone 13 Mini can be purchased for as low as Rs 45,900, the iPhone 13 Pro can be purchased for as low as Rs 96,900, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max can be bought for an effective price of Rs 1,06,900.

APPLE IPHONE 13 CASHBACK OFFER ON RELIANCE DIGITAL

As with previous channels, Reliance Digital is also giving a Rs 5,000 instant discount on the vanilla iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are going for their sticker prices. However, there is a Rs 6,000 bank cashback on the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 (vanilla) for those purchasing the smartphone using ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak bank credit cards. For ICICI Bank users, the offer is available on debit cards as well. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, only get Rs 5,000 cashback for the same credit and debit cards. There is no exchange offer on Reliance Digital on the iPhone 13 series.

This means that the iPhone 13 will be available at a price of Rs 68,900, the iPhone 13 Mini will be available at a price of Rs 63,900, the iPhone 13 Pro can be purchased for Rs 1,14,900, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max can be purchased for Rs 1,24,900 onwards on Reliance Digital.

APPLE IPHONE 13 OFFERS AT VIJAY SALES

On Vijay Sales, only the vanilla iPhone 13 model is available in stock. Here also, the e-commerce platform is offering a 5 percent discount, meaning users can save Rs 3,995 on the iPhone 13, bringing the price down to Rs 75,905 for the base 128GB variant. There are also several other bank offers, with the highest being a Standard Chartered Bank offer of up to Rs 3,000 off on Standard Chartered credit card EMI purchase. Vijay Sales is also offering an exchange offer, but that is in partnership with Cashify, so it will solely depend on the buyer’s old smartphone’s value.

APPLE IPHONE 13 EMI OFFERS ON APPLE OFFICIAL ONLINE STORE

As expected, there is no discount on the Apple iPhone 13 series on Apple’s official website. All the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are available at their standard prices. However, Apple is offering an exchange offer, where the company will offer Rs 9,000 to Rs 46,120 off on a new iPhone 13 series model, if the buyer trades-in their iPhone 8 or newer iPhone. Further, there is an EMI option for the buyers of the iPhone 13 series, where they can pay for their new iPhone 13 model in monthly installments.

