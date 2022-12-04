Home » News » Tech » Want To Use iMessage On Android Phones? Try Sunbird: All Details

Want To Use iMessage On Android Phones? Try Sunbird: All Details

Sunbird promises to be the gateway for Android users to try iMessage but it wants to be a lot more. Here are the details.

Advertisement

By: S Aadeetya

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: December 04, 2022, 17:10 IST

Delhi, India

Sunbird messaging app wants to give you all the apps on one interface
Sunbird messaging app wants to give you all the apps on one interface

Apple continues to keep iMessage away from Android users, keeping it limited to those with an iPhone. But it seems the tech community has been working behind the scenes to make this a reality, and now we have an app that could actually let you use iMessage on Android.

This app is called Sunbird which supports encryption for messages, offers full-quality videos and photos and even access to iMessage group chats along with reactions. You can read more about it over here.

The Sunbird messaging app is not expected to be launched before 2023, but the team that has built the app says that it has observed that many people repeatedly search for terms such as iMessage for Android. And Sunbird claims to do just that for Android users. It also claims that iMessage will run on Android free of cost, and you don’t need any special hardware to run it, just your regular Android phone would do. But you do have to be part of a waitlist, and depending on the demand for the app signups, the Sunbird app will be available to you.

Advertisement

The team behind Sunbird has also been quick to push away any possible concerns about user privacy and their data. They claim their servers will never store any data such as the personal information of the users with the app and also any other third-party login information. Sunbird wants to work on the web as well, but no such focus on iOS for now.

RELATED NEWS

Sunbird wants to eventually go beyond iMessage and integrate more messaging apps like Telegram, Instagram DMs, Slack and even Signal into its platform. Bringing all these apps to one place will help manage their apps on the device a lot better and free up space to use other stuff.

Apple has never shied away from comments about iMessage and its exclusivity to Apple users. But Google has pushed itself to test the waters and publicly demand that Apple not only bring iMessage to Android but also consider opening up the gates to RCS messaging for iPhone users. Recently, Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked about such a possibility, to which he said, people should just buy an iPhone.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

S AadeetyaS Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journali...Read More

first published: December 04, 2022, 17:10 IST
last updated: December 04, 2022, 17:10 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Giorgia Andriani Raises Temperature In Animal-print Bikini, Check Out The Beauty's Sexiest Bikini And Monokini Moments

+10PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi Looks Fiery Hot In Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Looks In The Colour Red