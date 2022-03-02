War In Ukraine: Apple Stops Product Sales In Russia As Response To Violence

Apple has stopped the sales of its products in Russia following the Vladamir Putin-led nation’s invasion of Ukraine. The company said in a statement that is it deeply concerned about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and stands with the people who are suffering as a result of the violent conflict. This comes soon after Apple limited the use of Apple Pay in Russia in accordance with the sanctions imposed on the country.

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region," the Cupertino-based giant said in a statement. In its statement, Apple said that it has “stopped all exports into Russia’s sales channel last week in response to the violence." Apple’s online store in Russia is currently live, but the products are being shown as unavailable and can’t be purchased. Apple has also disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety measure for the citizens.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace," the company said in its statement. “We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia," Apple further said.

Last week, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov had written to Apple CEO Tim Cook, asking him to block Apple products and services in Russia and for Russian users. Before that, Apple CEO Tim Cook had also said on his Twitter that the company is doing all it can for its teams out there and for supporting local humanitarian efforts.

