WATCH: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 'Unboxing' and 'Review' Videos Surface Online

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and we have a fair bit of idea of what the smartphone may feature. Ahead of the official announcement, its so-called unboxing and review videos have surfaced online, showing the smartphone in all its glory. The phone resembles the alleged renders we saw last month. The videos shared by Redditor u/UnknownWon and spotted by GSMArena also highlight the full specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

In the first video, we can notice the Galaxy S21 FE carrying a similar design as the regular Galaxy S21, but the rear camera module matches the colour of the body. In the case of the regular Galaxy S21, the phone carries a golden/black coloured camera module. The video also suggests that the smartphone might come without a charger inside the box. The second video highlights features and specifications that were tipped by multiple leaks in the past. The Galaxy S21 FE unit comes with Android 11 out of the box and triple rear cameras. The reviewer claims the display maxes out 120Hz, but there’s no adaptive refresh rate.

The phone comes equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset that powers the other Galaxy S21 smartphones. Other notable features include a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging, a 12-megapixel camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. We also get an under-screen fingerprint scanner that the reviewer (MMMike) says is quite fast. However, in terms of build, the Galaxy S21 FE appears to be very bulky.

The video does not highlight the prices, but old leaks suggest it cost EUR 749 (roughly Rs 64,200) onwards for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. We might also see an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S21 FE that might cost EUR 819 (roughly Rs 70,500). Samsung is yet to confirm its development.

