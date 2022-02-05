Watch Video: Man Busy On His Smartphone Falls On Delhi Metro Tracks

Smartphones are probably the most essential piece of technology in our lives these days. With all the things one needs ranging from entertainment to personal data like banking details and email, smartphones hold inside them every user’s identity in some terms. However, with the penetration and increased use, there comes the issue of addiction. Users often pull out their smartphones or are seen glued to their screens at times when they are not supposed to. A similar incident happened to a man in Delhi while taking a metro. In a video that is doing the rounds on the internet, a person fell on the tracks of the Delhi Metro train as he was looking at his smartphone and did not see where he was going.

In the video that came from the CISF, a smartphone user on a busy Metro station in the national capital was walking on the platform while using his phone. Little did he know that the direction he was walking into led to the tracks, and as he was embossed in his phone screen, he fell on to the tracks. The video shows the smartphone user falling on the track and then struggling to get up after the fall. He was later helped back up on the platform by CISF personnel, who immediately jumped on to help the person before a train came to the station.

Advertisement

It does not seem that the user suffered any major injuries and no metro train arrived while he was on the track. It was also the quick response of the CISF personnel that helped the user get back up on his feet and on to the platform before a train arrived at the metro station.

This case is a clear example of people being so into their smartphone screens that they become unaware of their surroundings. This, coupled with the use of headphones completely isolates a person from their surroundings many times, something that has proved to be very dangerous in places like a train station or on the streets. Several reports have suggested that smartphone usage is one of the leading causes of pedestrian accidents. Hence, smartphone users are advised to avoid being glued to their smartphones when walking on busy roads and train stations. If there is something urgent that needs to be addressed, it is advisable to stop at a safe spot to check your smartphone and move after having kept the phones aside.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Smartphone Display Explained: What is PPI, Touch Sampling Rate, Refresh Rate, HDR And More.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.