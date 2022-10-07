Watch Video: Pixel 7 Series And Everything Else Announced At The Google Event

Now that the dust has settled after the Google event, here’s everything that was announced in less than two minutes. Starting with the Pixel 7 series, the two new phones, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro feature Google’s second-generation Tensor G2 processor.

The Pixel 7 comes with 8GB RAM while the Pixel 7 Pro comes with 12GB RAM. For both phones, Google has brought a new Photo Unblur feature that even works on your old photos from any camera. The 7 Pro gets triple cam setup with updated ultrawide and new 5X telephoto cameras, while the vanilla 7 gets a dual camera setup with an updated ultrawide lens.

Advertisement

The Pixel 7 is going to set you back Rs 59,999 and the 7 Pro comes in at Rs 84,999. And using card offers, you get an additional Rs 10,000 instant off.

Additionally, we also saw the debut of the Pixel Watch. It comes in three colors - black, silver and gold. It promises big on health features with ECG and accurate heart rate detection by the second and 6 months of free Fitbit Premium, all starting at $349.

We also got to see the Pixel Tablet that’s going to come in 2023. It will also be powered by the Tensor G2 like the Pixel 7 phones. Google is also launching a charging speaker dock that will function as a docked photo display and more.

The pre-orders for the Pixel 7 series are now live in India.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here