What Does Inverter AC Mean? Is Inverter AC Better Than 'Normal' AC; Which One To Buy: Details

ACs or air conditioners have become a necessity to survive summers in India; however, buying them could be slightly tricky. There are many AC options available in the market, but each brand promises something distinct such as ‘six sense cooling’, ‘four-way auto swing’, and more. Overall, most people don’t care about these technologies as long as the AC cools the room efficiently, is affordable and doesn’t consume too much electricity. Recently, we published a guide on things to remember while purchasing an AC and explained whether you should buy a new model or rent one. However, some things remain unanswered, and in this article, we explain whether you look for an inverter AC or a non-inverter air conditioner.

Inverter vs non-Inverter AC: Basic Difference

Most of us are familiar with two types of ACs - split and window. To put it simply, window ACs come equipped with all components and are generally big and heavy. Split ACs, on the other hand, have separate units interconnected with each other. The setup includes the air blower with coolant, generally referred to as the main AC unit and the compressor that is placed outdoors for heat dissipation. Now, inverter and non-inverter ACs could be split or window AC models, so it is important to remember the key difference.

In a nutshell, inverter ACs aim to cool the room efficiently without consuming too much electricity. These are also referred to as energy-saving ACs. The technology allows the compressor to operate at different capacities and it happens automatically. In simple terms, the AC adjusts cooling or fan speed on its own based on the room temperature. For instance, if you purchase a 1.5Ton inverter AC, the device will be able to function between 0.5Ton and 1.5Ton cooling capacity. Non-inverter ACs do not offer any control over the compressor and the motors run at full speed then shuts off when the room temperature reaches the desired temperature. This repetitive ON-OFF process creates more noise and consumes more energy.

Inverter vs non-Inverter AC: How to find which one you’re using?

It is not always easy to find whether your existing AC is an inverter or non-inverter. Sometimes, you may find the branding on the AC unit itself, but there are chances of no information available as well. There are some tricks to help you find the type, so that you’re more aware next time you purchase a new model. The easiest solution is to look for the AC model, typically written on the main unit. A simple Google search of the model may give you all the required information such as Ton capacity, features, star ratings, and more.

If the search results do not help, you can always listen to the fan noise and if you spot fluctuations, it is likely that you’re using an inverter AC. If you’re still unable to spot it, you ask your service person when he/she comes next time.

Inverter vs non-Inverter AC: Which one should you buy?

Essentially, one should always look for more energy-efficient devices as they are not only eco-friendly, they can also help you save money on the electricity bill. If you’re on a tight budget, then choosing a non-inverter would be wiser.

However, customers must remember the functionalities of inverter and non-inverter ACs as maintenance costs and electricity bills will cause a headache later. If you’re buying an AC for your bedroom (say 120 sq ft) and it does not get sunlight for more than three-four hours per day, non-inverter ACs are a good option. For larger rooms or living rooms, inverter ACs are the best as the device needs to cool more area and living rooms typically get more sunlight.

That being said, inverter ACs are expensive and also the costs of spare parts and servicing are higher than non-inverter ACs.

