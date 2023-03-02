The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted hot weather conditions from March to May and asked people to be prepared for heat waves in the coming months. At this crucial juncture, investing in a quality air conditioner is a good decision. While purchasing air conditioners, there are various terms the customers should be well aware of to make a good choice.

One of the commonly used terms is “ton" when you go to purchase ACs. There is a widespread belief that the ton means the weight of the AC. However, contrary to popular opinion, ton or tonnage is the unit used to measure the cooling capacity of the air conditioner based on size and other features of the room. Keep reading this space to know more important facts about the word ton, which is believed to have been coined by engineer Willis Haviland Carrier.

First, let us understand how the cooling capacity is calculated to determine the ton of an AC. The answer to this question is British Thermal Units per hour which is commonly denoted as BTU/hr. The BTU for air conditioners ranges from 5,000 to 24,000 BTUs. 12,000 BTUs is considered to be 1 ton. 1 ton AC is generally suited for a 50-150 square feet room.

Now, another belief associated with ACs is that the higher the BTUs, the more powerful the AC. This can be one of the parameters for purchasing the AC but it cannot be the only metric. If people only consider the BTU, AC may not turn out to be energy or cost-efficient. While buying a new air conditioner, ACs having Energy Star certification should be purchased so that they can save energy.

Apart from keeping in mind the BTU, other aspects which should be remembered while purchasing the AC are the room size, light and occupancy capacity. Apart from these factors, climate also plays a significant role in determining what kind of AC people should invest in.

