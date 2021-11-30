Parag Agrawal is the latest to join the list of CEOs of big tech companies from India. After Jack Dorsey resigned from Twitter, Agrawal was announced as the new CEO of the social media company. 37-years-old Parag is among the youngest big tech CEOs and is of the same age as Mark Zuckerberg.

Agrawal received his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. The IITs across India have provided a lot of tech talent globally including Sundar Pichai, who is the CEO of Alphabet and Google, from IIT Kharagpur.

Also read: Who Is Parag Agrawal: 10 Things To Know About New Twitter CEO

Advertisement

CEOs of big tech firms like Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, IBM and Adobe are also from India. Recognising the contribution of Indian immigrants to the world of technology, Elon Musk said, “USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!" while responding to a tweet by the CEO of Stripe- Patrick Collison.

Collison said, “Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants."

Musk quickly responded to this and said, ““USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!"

After graduating from IIT Bombay, Agrawal got his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University. Parag worked at leadership positions at Microsoft Research and Yahoo Research after completing his education. In October 2011, he joined Twitter and in October 2018, Twitter made Parag the CTO of the company.

Also read: Jack Dorsey Resigns, Parag Agrawal Is The New Twitter CEO

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.