What Is Discord Slow Mode That WhatsApp Group Admins Would Love to Have? How it Works?

Originally designed for gamers, the group-chatting platform Discord soon emerged as one of the favourite platforms for users to engage in discussions on a range of topics. The platform allows users to chat through voice and video and even lets gamers livestream games and other programs on it. For better personalisation, Discord offers various servers with each one of them having its own guidelines, rules and members who exchange messages on some topics ranging from politics, movies, gaming, entertainment among others.

However, everyone knows that all it takes is one triggering message in the server which can prompt other members to jump in and bombard the server with messages. Discussions that start innocuously can soon turn into heated arguments. For this reason, Discord offers a function that can prove effective in calming down fellow discord members.

Discord allows the admin of the server to enable the ‘Slow Mode’ which basically limits the number of messages a user can send in a channel based on a timer. One can set the cooldown time limit accordingly through the settings.

To enable the Slow Mode on your Discord server, just follow the easy steps below.

Step – 1 Open the Discord server link and open the settings by clicking on the cog icon.

Step – 2 Now, click on ‘Edit Channel’ and then chose ‘Overview’.

Step – 3 Under overview, you will notice the ‘Slowmode’ option. The option has a timer that allows you to adjust the time interval or the cooldown timing.

Step – 4 The Slowmode is by default set as OFF, but you can simply turn it on by moving the slider. You can set the timing from 5 seconds to 2 minutes.

Step – 5 However, it must be noted that to enable the Slowmode, one would need the Manage Channel permission.

Step – 6 Any user with the Manage Messages, Manage Channel or Administrator permission will be immune to the restrictions in the Slowmode. But, other users will have to wait to send a new message until the countdown timer expires.

