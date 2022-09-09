What is eSIM? How To Activate eSIM From Airtel, Jio On iPhone 14, iPhone 13 And Older iPhones

Apple has taken a big step in the smartphone world by eliminating the SIM card slot in the US-model of iPhone 14 series entirely. In India and other countries, iPhone 14 buyers will get the SIM card slot. But having said that, Apple has introduced eSIM support in 2018 with the launch of Apple Watch 3 LTE. Later, eSIM support was extended to iPhones as well and users were given the option to use one physical SIM card and another eSIM to avail the convenience of a dual SIM smartphone.

In India, eSIM has been there for quite some time. In fact, Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea already offer eSIM service for iPhones. While India is not new to eSIMs, the majority of smartphone users are not aware about using eSIMs. In fact, not all iPhone users in India activate eSIM. Now, with Apple offering an eSIM-only model in the US for the iPhone 14 series, the focus is again on what exactly is eSIM.

What is an eSIM?

For those unaware, eSIM stands for Embedded-Subscriber Identity Module. It is embedded in a device and is basically a virtual SIM card that is simply activated on a supported device.

In other words, the concept of eSIM is similar to the internal memory of your smartphone. You can’t take out the internet memory or expand it but you can of course save data on it. Similarly, for eSIM, the Subscriber Identity Module or SIM card data is digitally transferred or activated by operators like Jio, Airtel or Vi.

Note that eSIM has nothing to do with providing better internet speeds or better cellular reception. It’s simply a digital copy of your SIM card. Also, note that you can’t have both an eSIM and a physical SIM for the same mobile number. After the eSIM gets activated, your physical SIM card stops working.

With eSIMs, it is impossible to physically replace them like the traditional SIMs. That means if you wish to swap an eSIM you will have to contact your telecom operator. You cannot tweak or share an eSIM with another phone. But you can, of course, share the same eSIM with a smartphone and a paired smartwatch. For example, you can activate eSIMs with the same phone number on your iPhone and Apple Watch LTE models.

What are the disadvantages of eSIM?

With eSIM, you will miss the physical control of your SIM card. In fact, you will be stuck with the phone. You can no longer take out the SIM card and put it on a new phone to start using it. Also, if your phone gets damaged or the display stops working, you can’t take out the SIM card and put it on another phone as a stopgap arrangement.

Without a SIM card slot, if you are travelling across countries, then you will not be able to swap with a local SIM card instantly after you arrive at the airport of a foreign country. For minor things related to a SIM card, you will have to contact the customer support of your telecom operator. In other words, your phone is somewhat locked with the SIM.

The major advantage is that if your phone gets stolen then someone else will not be able to insert their SIM card and own your device.

HOW TO ACTIVATE JIO ESIM ON IPHONE 14, iPhone 13 And Other iPhones?

Jio eSIM will be supported on iPhone 14 series. It already works on iPhone 13 series along with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 and iPhone XS.

Before applying for an eSIM make sure that your phone runs iOS 12.1 or above.

>>Go to Settings and click on General, followed by About that will show you the EID and IMEI number. Make sure you note it down.

>>The next step is to SMS GETESIM from the device that needs eSIM activation, followed by EID number and IMEI number to 199.

>>Once done, you will get a 19 digit eSIM number and eSIM profile configuration details, along with a notification to configure the profile.

>>Now, SMS SIMCHG to 199 followed by a 19 digit eSIM.

>>In about two hours time, you will receive an update that you will have to confirm by SMSing ‘1’ to 183.

>>With this, you will receive an automated call that will ask you for the 19 digit eSIM number. Once the confirmation is successful, you will receive an SMS for the same.

In case you have received a notification to configure the profile, click on it and select Install data plan, followed by Continue.

If you haven’t received the notification, go to Settings and tap on Jio Data Plan Ready to be Installed, followed by Continue and your Jio eSIM should now be activated.

How to activate Airtel eSIM on iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and other iPhones?

>> To activate Airtel eSIM on your device or convert your physical SIM card to eSIM, you need to type “eSIM ; registered email id" in a message and send it to 121.

>> If your email id is valid, Airtel will send an SMS to 121 to confirm the process.

>> Reply by typing “1" in the mail within 60 seconds to confirm the eSIM request.

>> If your email ID is invalid, Airtel will offer support and restart the eSIM activation process for the users.

>> Once your eSIM request is confirmed, Airtel officials will call you over the telephone to get the final consent and provide details about the QR code.

>> After all the confirmation and consent process, users will get an official QR code on their email ID. Once the user scans the QR code, the eSIM activation will take around 2 hours.

Activate Airtel eSIM on iPhone 14: How will the QR code be scanned?

>> To scan the QR code received by the company on the email, go to the settings on your device and connect to the Wifi network.

>> After connecting to WiFi network, click on the Mobile network and go to the Advanced option.

>> Click on Add Carrier in Advanced Settings and Scan the QR Code.

>> Once the code is scanned, click on the download button and complete the process.

