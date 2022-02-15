Jio Platforms Limited is investing $200 million in a company called Glance, which is a popular lock screen tool offered in smartphones. Most technology companies are eyeing your smartphone screen, and with the deal, Jio Platforms is enabling Glance to spread its wings to other markets, as well as integrate the platform into PragatiOS that is the software powering the JioPhone Next smartphone and bring the lock screen features to Jio users.

So, what do we know about Glance, the features it offers, and how this new deal is important for JioPhone Next smartphone users. Here’s everything you need to know about this company.

>Origins of Glance

Glance came into existence in March 2019, and is based out of Singapore. Naveen Tewari is the founder of the company, along with co-founders Piyush Shah, Abhay Singhal, and Mohit Saxena.

Glance has developed and acquired new properties to set up different divisions that includes Glance Lock Screen, Roposo, Glance Collective and Shop101.

>Where Glance Stands

Glance caters to 163 million daily active users in India mostly on smartphone devices. The company also has 25 million daily active users belonging to the South-east Asia region. Glance is installed in over 400 million mobile devices across the Asian region. Glance says a user spends an average time of 25 minutes daily on its platform. Similarly, Roposo has over 30 million active users.

>What Glance Offers

Glance supports multiple Indian languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, and English. It also offers content in Bahasa (Indonesia) and Thai (Thailand) for international users. The platform offers content around categories like sports, entertainment, fashion, travel, automobile, animals and lifestyle among others.

Glance Live also came into the equation from September last year, which gives real-time content on the lock screen. Roposo has been entrusted with creator-led live entertainment shopping services. Glance Collective partners with celebrities and social media influencers to push brands and products.

>What Glance Brings for JioPhone Next Smartphone Users?

Like we said, Glance is going to be integrated into PragatiOS platform that powers the new JioPhone Next Smartphone. The fact that Glance is available in multiple Indian languages enables Jio to target its user base across the country. Content has become the go-to source of revenue for digital entities in the sector, and Glance is likely to appeal to smartphone users, giving them quick access to the content on their lock screen.

>How Jio Platforms Will Help Glance In the Market

As mentioned in the media statement, Jio’s investment into Glance will be used to expand its availability in several key international markets outside of Asia like the USA, Brazil, Mexico and Russia.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

