What Is Instagram's New Quick Share Feature, How to Use it

Meta-owned Instagram has seemingly rolled out a new Quick Share feature for select Android and iOS app users. The new feature, as spotted by Gadgets Now, enables users to directly share any photo, video or Reels to the contact they have interacted the most with. The feature can be found in the send key at the bottom of any Instagram post. Prior to this update, users were able to share posts to other users via a long list that displayed DMs. It appears the company is testing the feature with select users and official information is still awaited.

Here’s how to use Instagram‘s quick share feature

-Launch the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device.

-From your feed, select and open the post you wish to share with your friends in DMs.

-Tap and hold the send icon which is located at the bottom left side of the post.

-If your app has received the update, you will be able to see a new pop with the profile pictures of the contacts with whom you have interacted the most.

-Now, choose the contact you wish to send the post to and slide your finger to their display image and leave.

-The post will be sent to the contact via DM, and you can go back to scrolling your feed

Earlier in February, Instagram also rolled out the option to like stories without sending a DM. The platform added a ‘like’ icon on the bottom right side of the Instagram Stories. The update was confirmed by Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a video where he also explained the feature. He told users that instead of starting a DM thread, the like will show up in the viewer sheet to the Stories’ author. The feature has been named, ‘Stoy Like’. Prior to this, any response on Instagram Stories would show up in the chat thread of the users along with a direct link to the story.

Meanwhile, the Meta owned platform is also shutting its separate app for Instagram TV (IGTV) to focus more on all videos on the main application of Instagram. The IGTV app was introduced in 2018 with the aim to compete with YouTube. However, the application failed to gain the expected traction and is now shutting down. Earlier, the IGTV button on the Instagram app that took users to IGTV content on the main app was withdrawn last year. The company now plans to bring IGTV"s hour long time limit to regular video on the main Instagram app.

Instagram’s increased focus on video content comes after its statement from last year where the Meta owned platform said that it is no longer was just a photo-sharing app.

