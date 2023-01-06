What Is WhatsApp Proxy Support and How It Works: Check All Details Here

The Meta-owned popular messaging application WhatsApp has brought proxy support for users all over the world, like millions of people in Iran and elsewhere who continue to be denied the right to communicate freely and privately.

“We’re mindful that just as we’ve celebrated the start to 2023 through private texts or calls, there are many people who continue to be denied the ability to reach their loved ones because of internet shutdowns. To help, today we’re launching proxy support for WhatsApp users all over the world. What this means is we’re putting the power into people’s hands to maintain access to WhatsApp if their connection is blocked or disrupted," WhatsApp said in a blog.

According to the messaging platform, choosing a proxy enables you to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely.

The company said that connecting via proxy maintains the high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides. Your personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption. This option is now available in the settings menu for everyone running the latest version of our app.

HOW TO CONNECT

If you have internet access, you can search through social media or search engines for trusted sources that have created a proxy.

CONNECT TO A PROXY ON ANDROID

Make sure you are using the most current version of WhatsApp.

In the Chats tab, tap More options > Settings.

Tap Storage and Data > Proxy.

Tap Use Proxy.

Tap Set Proxy and enter the proxy address.

Tap Save.

A check mark will show if the connection is successful.

If you are still unable to send or receive WhatsApp messages using a proxy, that proxy may have been blocked. You can long press the blocked proxy address to delete it, then enter a new proxy address to try again.

CONNECT TO A PROXY ON iPhone

Make sure you are using the most current version of WhatsApp.

Go to WhatsApp Settings.

Tap Storage and Data > Proxy.

Tap Use Proxy.

Enter the proxy address and tap Save to connect.

A check mark will show if the connection is successful.

