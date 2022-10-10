One industry that will remain mostly unscathed as India braces itself before the world predictably moves towards a global recession is content creation. There has never been a greater need for original content, whether it comes from YouTubers, independent content creators working for fashion brands, or full-time employees.

We spoke to Fujifilm India to understand the brand’s perspective on the nuances of content creation and how cameras function as essential “imaging tools" in the lives of creators, especially in countries like India.

Fujifilm holds a special place in the hearts of a lot of people, thanks to the sheer nostalgia and culture the brand has been able to build over the years. “For me, Fuji cameras are like well-built art pieces that evoke a retro feeling." said Vidit Shekhawat, a fine-art photographer and editor.

Advertisement

The role of pop culture and social media can’t be ignored in this context either, with a plethora of creators resorting to creating content for livelihood and so much more. In fact, upon getting in touch with multiple freelance photographers, editors, and writers, we got to learn unique perspectives from creatives across different fields.

“I owe everything to photography and I’ve built a solid foundation for my career within just a few years of starting and of course, the money is good, and there’s a sense of freedom that I wouldn’t have experienced had I been working a 9 to 5." said Surbhi Sharma, a fashion photographer.

Arun Babu, General Manager, EID, Optical Devices, and Instax Divison, Fujifilm India spoke to News18 Tech to help us understand the ‘content industry’ in India and how is Fujifilm playing a part.

News18 Tech: What’s your take on content creation as a full-time job for the Indian youth?

Advertisement

Arun: Owing to the pandemic-driven digital push, we saw a steep rise in the number of content creators in India. What once used to be considered a hobby, is now a lucrative full-time career for many. As the ‘influencer economy’ wave continues to sweep the nation with more reels, vlogs and other trends, we feel that there is a need to enable access to compact and easy-to-use camera devices.

Content creators are now significant stakeholders in the camera market and the right kind of cameras can enable creators to achieve high-quality content output, paving the way for their growth in the booming creator economy. This ongoing social media scenario is also a powerful opportunity not only for content enthusiasts but also for camera manufacturers to come up with advanced, feature-packed cameras that fulfill the multi-tasking needs of content creators.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Review: The Only Choice For Team Android!

Advertisement

News18 Tech: How do you think Fujifilm as a brand is contributing to the demand of these content curators with its portfolio?

Arun: The journey of these talented content creators begins with the use of smartphones which further gears their desire within them to opt for professional imaging tools. To fulfill this desire to own a professional device, and the other needs and wants of our consumers. Fujifilm has always been constantly evolving with the current trends in the market. Fujifilm has a lot in store to fulfill the demands of this booming culture. Our X and GFX series is a testament to our state-of-the-art imaging technology, specially designed to produce rich and professional content.

Advertisement

At Fujifilm, we are dedicated to offering quality through all of our camera series, from our starting range the mirrorless cameras - X-E4, X-S10 for vloggers and content creator to X100V for niche photography- street, travel, and documentarians, the X-H2 and X-H2S X-T4 for wedding photographers, wildlife photographers, and professional photographers in various other segments.

The X-T4 is a refined X-series device and a demonstration of our cutting-edge innovations in the field of electronic imaging. This camera has incredible video features in addition to taking spectacular motion stills. It has excellent in-body stabilization, faster shooting speeds, enhanced autofocus, a longer battery life, and the ability to shoot up to 240 frames per second at 1080p, making it a fantastic hybrid for both still photos and videos.

News18 Tech: Camera companies are now increasingly focusing on mirrorless technology as it provides better output comparatively to DSLRs. Does this mean mirrorless cameras are the future?

Arun: Mirrorless cameras are the new heroes of the imaging town with camera manufacturing companies betting their faith in the mirrorless camera lineup. Mirrorless cameras are a game changer in the digital imaging market with their better performance in terms of output as well as input i.e. providing a seamless experience while capturing the moments. These cameras are cutting-edge optical devices that appeal to both photographers and vloggers.

The realisation to adopt these traditional cameras drives by the versatility and multiple features offered by the optical device. The benefits entail better auto-focus features compact body design- easy to carry, an electronic viewfinder making screens become brighter and lighter, a high frame rate- to capture objects in motion, real-time preview, and many more. Mirrorless cameras have a lot in store in terms of both versatility and adaptability. Taking into consideration all this, mirrorless cameras possess a high possibility to dominate the camera manufacturing market over DSLRs.

WATCH VIDEO: How To Use Apple’s New Personalized Spatial Audio?

News18 Tech: What makes the current range of Fuji pro-consumer cameras (APS-C and under 1.5lacs) different from the competition’s mirrorless range?

Arun: As one of the first companies to have led the way in the transition to mirrorless cameras, our cameras truly stand out in the overall industry. The APS-C camera range is focused on allowing photographers to capture creativity, flawlessly, with color-science technology using advanced sensors. Fujifilm’s X-Trans CMOS sensor can produce higher photos with saturated colors, tonality, and dimensionality. Through in-camera picture simulations, our patented color filter array also subdues colors without an optical low-pass filter while achieving high-resolution images comparable to the 35 mm full-size sensor available on the market.

Our aim is to consistently come up with innovative products and features and enable our consumers to do more.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here