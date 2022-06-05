WhatsApp Adding New Layer Of Security With Double Verification To Avoid Hijacking Of User Accounts

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging app at this point. The Meta-owned app is also filled with scammers and malicious actors trying to scam users using the instant messaging app. Now, while WhatsApp has a two-factor authentication in-place for logging in to a new account, attackers are still able to trick users into hijacking into their WhatsApp. This is an issue that has been widespread since a very long time, and WhatsApp may finally be coming with a feature that will fix this problem to a certain extent.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature that adds an extra layer of security before logging into a WhatsApp account. The feature was spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo and will be rolled out in a future update for Android and iOS users. According to WABetaInfo, this feature is under development so it is not ready to be released to the public.

When the feature will be released to beta testers, any successful attempt to log into the user’s WhatsApp account from another device requires an additional verification code to confirm. The report mentioned that the company is now working on this feature to protect those users that may naively share their 6-digit code. Recently, a report said that WhatsApp is now working on the ability to edit text messages for a future update of WhatsApp beta testers.

The Meta-owned platform is now working on letting users edit their text messages for a future update of the app and this feature is under development so it is not ready to be released to beta testers.

WhatsApp also recently started rolling out the next 2GB file sharing limit to more users outside of South America, where the feature was first tested. The 2GB file sharing limit was first announced by the Meta-owned instant messaging app back in March this year.

