WhatsApp Adds Six New Features For Voice Note Messages On Android: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp messaging app is adding as many as six new features that make its voice note tool even more effective for users across the globe. The platform has billions of users who continue to use the voice message feature, which is convenient than texting for some people.

Speaking about its massive popularity, Will Cathcart, Head of Whatsapp at Meta claims that over 7 billion voice messages are sent on WhatsApp, that too daily.

He shared the details of the new voice features via a tweet on Wednesday. “a voice message is quick, easy, personal, and expressive," he adds in his brief.

And by adding these new features, Will says they are making voice notes/messages on WhatsApp even better. The company has introduced as many as six new tools for users, and all of them different purposes.

The six new features added to voice notes on WhatsApp are draft preview, ability to pause/resume the message, out of chat playback which is another term of the global voice note player. WhatsApp also is bringing resume playback for voice notes, and waveform visualisation of the voice notes.

Six New WhatsApp Voice Note Features On Android

1. Draft preview: You can listen to the voice note recorded before sending them

2. Out of Chat playback: WhatsApp users can finally listen to voice messages without keeping the app open. You can play the recording, and still text someone, or even watch a video.

3. Remember playback: Now users can pause a voice note, head out of the app, and come back to the message where you left off.

4. Fast playback on forward chats: Listen to voice notes at faster speeds for regular and forwarded Whatsapp recordings. The speeds available for change are 1.5x and 2x for the user.

5. Pause voice messages while recording: Yes, not only can you pause a voice note on WhatsApp now, you can also pause a voice message, while you are recording it.

6. Waveforms for voice notes: WhatsApp now brings visuals of waveform to depict the sound of a voice note.

WhatsApp continues to add more features for users, and we expect more to roll out as the beta version continues to be a hot block for testers of the upcoming features.

