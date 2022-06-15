WhatsApp Android To iOS Transfer: All Details About The Feature And How To Transfer Your WhatsApp Chats

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has finally brought the ability to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS, a feature that has been demanded by users since a long time. The feature was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, saying that the new feature will allow users to securely switch between Android and iOS to transfer all their WhatsApp data including chats, photos, videos, and voice messages.

While the ability to move WhatsApp data from iOS to Android was introduced last year, the ability to transfer from Android to iOS has now been launched, after people struggled with moving their WhatsApp chats, if they move from Android to iOS. With the feature now being rolled out to the end user, let us take a look at how to transfer your WhatsApp data from your old Android phone to your new iPhone:

Now, before we begin, you need to make sure both smartphones are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Further, it is advisable to keep both the phones on charging, since the data transfer may take a long time as it mostly goes into several GB of data. Once you have made sure both these things are done, follow these steps:

Open the Move to iOS app on your new iPhone.

Open the Move to iOS app on the Android phone and follow the instructions given.

Enter the code you can see on the iPhone app on the Android version as well.

When selecting the apps that you want to transfer, make sure to select WhatsApp in the transfer data screen.

Click on the Start button on the Android phone and wait till all the data is migrated to the iPhone. Your WhatsApp account will be signed out of the Android device.

Click on Next to head back to the Move to iOS app, and now you can transfer data from Android to iOS device. Wait till the full process is complete

Start your iPhone and install the latest version of Whatsapp Messenger on the device. Log in to the app with the same phone number used on the Android phone. Tap on start and wait for the data transfer to happen.

Now you will see all the WhatsApp data from the Android phone onto your new iPhone app

In the past, many people have struggled with getting their WhatsApp chats to an iPhone when they switch from and Android phone to iPhone. The feature has been demanded since a long time and there are people out there who are looking to make the switch, but are demoralised due to WhatsApp’s inability to transfer from Android to iOS. “This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability to switch from iPhone->Android last year, and now adding Android->iPhone as well," Zuckerberg said in his Facebook post announcing the feature.

