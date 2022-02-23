WhatsApp Beta for iPhones Is Restoring This Camera Feature: All Details

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update for beta testers that is restoring an old camera feature. In the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 22.4.0.72 rolled out earlier this month, the Meta-owned platform quietly removed the camera media bar on the built-in camera section. The media bar is available at the bottom of the stable version of the app and allows users to quickly access recent pictures that could be shared with others. According to WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo, the company is now rolling out 22.5.0.71 that restores this feature. However, the update is rolling out through the Test Flight beta Programme, and not all beta users are receiving the update. Users with the main app don’t need to worry as WhatsApp is testing these updates with beta users.

The publication notes that WhatsApp revived the feature after “some users complained after the previous update". The report says that the ‘camera media bar is available again to certain iOS beta testers, and users must ensure they are using the latest version of the app by updating it from TestFlight.

Interestingly, WhatsApp recently also rolled back to the same design for their contact, again limited to beta testers. Earlier this month, the company started rolling a new update (v2.22.5.9) through the Google Play Beta Programme that reintroduced the old contact interface for Android testers. The company was testing a new interface that brought features like ‘frequently contacted’ and ‘recent chats’ that many beta testers didn’t like. The update was spotted by WABetaInfo.

Readers must note that many social media companies keep experimenting with designs and tools. Before rolling out to the general public, they test these tools with beta testers who’ve signed for the programme. Sometimes, companies even work closely with creators instead of beta testers, depending on the tools and target audience.

