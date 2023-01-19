WhatsApp 'Block Shortcut' Feature Rolled Out For These Users: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp Block Shortcut Feature: WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications around the globe, has reportedly released its latest ‘Block Shortcut’ Feature for some beta testers. This new feature gives the ability to quickly block contacts within the chat list and notifications.

“Thanks to this feature, WhatsApp is providing an alternate way to block contacts. The messaging application is releasing two new entry points to block users. The first entry point is available in the chat list by opening the chat options (in some cases, it may also be available within the app header) so you can easily block a contact without opening the chat," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

The second shortcut is available within notifications and it appears in some specific situations when receiving a message from unknown contacts. With this feature, it is easier to block contacts without opening their chat info, especially if you get many messages from people you don’t know or don’t want to talk to.

Advertisement

The ability to block contacts from the chat list and notifications is available for some beta testers that install the latest update from the Google Play Store, and it’s rolling out to even more people over the coming days, the report added.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will allow users to transfer their chat history to a new Android phone without having to use Google Drive. This new feature will enable users to move their chat history securely and privately to a new device. This feature is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the app.

The Meta-owned instant messaging application is also planning to introduce a new camera mode that will allow users to switch between camera and video mode with just a tap. Currently, users need to tap and hold to record a video, which can be cumbersome when trying to record longer videos.

Read all the Latest Tech News here