WhatsApp Bringing Support For DND On iOS, Android Users To Get New Location Stickers

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will detect when an iOS user has turned on Do Not Disturb (DND) mode. Apart from that, WhatsApp has also found to be working on redesigned location stickers on Android.

The feature, first found by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, is expected to help Apple users identify the reason for missing a call. The feature currently uses a new iOS 15 API. The feature will basically show iPhone users a new label in the call history indicating that the call was silenced by Do Not Disturb. Reports suggest that this information will be stored in the user’s device and is not shared with WhatsApp. The feature is currently undergoing testing with iOS 15 users on TestFlight and is expected to make its way to end users soon.

Separately, WhatsApp is reportedly bringing redesigned location stickers to WhatsApp for Android with the beta version 2.22.13.16. The update is said to bring a new drawing editor that will feature three designs. This feature hass been reportedly made available to a limited number of Android beta users, and for some on an older beta version.

WhatsApp recently launched the ability to add up to 512 members to a group, up from the previous 256 members limit. The update for WhatsApp is available to every WhatsApp user, and they might have to wait for a few days before getting this new Group feature on their app. The process to add 512 members to a group is the same as before.

