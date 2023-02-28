WhatsApp Brings 'Call Links' Feature To Windows App: Here Is How It Works

In good news from WhatsApp users, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application is rolling out a new update for the Windows native app. The instant messaging platform is reportedly releasing the ability to create a link to join a call for some beta testers.

“The team is releasing an improvement for WhatsApp calling by bringing a new feature: call links. Thanks to this feature, anyone can join the call by opening the link. It is coming in the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2307.3.0 update on the Microsoft Store," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp reported.

As per the report, the new call link option is available within the calls tab so you need to open this section of the app in order to discover if this feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account. In case you want to use this feature, you can choose the call type between voice and video.

Advertisement

In addition, you can copy the link so you can share it with your WhatsApp chats in order to invite people to quickly join the call.

Every time you create a new call link, the URL is always unique so no one can join your private call without your approval. Thanks to the call link feature, it’s easy to invite people to join a WhatsApp call without the need to add them to your contacts, the report added.

This feature can be useful for one-time calls with people you may not know very well, but only with the ones you shared the link with. In addition, it is a versatile option as it is possible to share the link with other people externally.

The new call link option has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2307.1.0 update available on the Microsoft Store. If you don’t see this update on the Microsoft Store, please note that it will be rolled out to more users over the coming days, said WABetaInfo.

Read all the Latest Tech News here