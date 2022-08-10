WhatsApp Brings New Privacy Features Including Ability To Hide Online Status: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp has brought three new privacy-related features that include the ability to hide your online status, exit WhatsApp groups silently, and block screenshots for “View Once" images. The new features were announced by WhatsApp head Will Cathcart and Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, August 9.

Hide Online Status From Your Contacts

Advertisement

WhatsApp is now giving you the ability to hide your online status. While earlier users were able to only hide their ‘Last Seen’ status, the company is now allowing you to hide your ‘Online’ indicator as well. WhatsApp now allows users to choose whom they want to share their ‘Online’ status indicator with. You can either completely hide the last seen online status from everyone, only unknown numbers, specific contacts, or from nobody. The feature will add a new “Who can see when i’m online" option under the last seen settings, with two options - ‘Everyone’ and ‘Same as Last Seen.’

Exit Groups Silently

Users will be able to leave group chats silently, without WhatsApp showing a “xyz left the group" alert on the chat after you’ve left the group. With the new feature, WhatsApp will only notify the group admin about a user leaving the group. WhatsApp head Will Cathart said in a tweet that this will be “almost like leaving a party silently and only telling the host."

Screenshot Blocking For View Once Messages

View Once messages allow users to send media files that are only viewable once. View once images, however, were not all that foolproof as it still allowed people to take screenshots of the media file. Now, WhatsApp has added a screenshot blocking feature on View Once messages that will allow users to block people from taking screenshots of their images.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here