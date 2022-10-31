WhatsApp 'Call Link': What It Is And How To Use on Android And iOS Devices

In markets like India, WhatsApp has essentially monopolized the market. The Meta-owned service has not only largely replaced SMS, but it has also evolved into the preferred form of communication for many individuals in India and around the world. WhatsApp keeps frequently rolling out new features like “Call Link" to better improve the user experience.

What does ‘Call Link’ do?

Using the WhatsApp Call Link feature, users can create a voice or video call link and share it with intended contacts. As soon as someone opens the link, they will be added to the on-going call.

Do note that you are free to share the link on any platform of your choice - you can email someone, Twitter DM and what not.

Here’s how you can use the WhatsApp Call Link on both Android and iOS phones:

1. Open the WhatsApp app and navigate to the ‘Calls’ section.

2. Now, simply tap on the “Create Call Link."

3. You can choose between voice and video calls.

4. To share the Call Link, tap the Share Link. You can now send the link to anyone, across a range of apps.

5. You may also just copy the link and then share it as per your needs.

Each unique WhatsApp Call Link stays active for a span of 90 days from the date of creation, and you may forbid any unintended contacts from entering by blocking them.

