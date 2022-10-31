Home » News » Tech » WhatsApp 'Call Link': What It Is And How To Use on Android And iOS Devices

WhatsApp 'Call Link': What It Is And How To Use on Android And iOS Devices

Using the WhatsApp Call Link feature, users can create a voice or video call link and share it with intended contacts. Here's how you can use it.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 11:09 IST

New Delhi, India

WhatsApp Call Link is a handy tool for working professionals and educators
WhatsApp Call Link is a handy tool for working professionals and educators

In markets like India, WhatsApp has essentially monopolized the market. The Meta-owned service has not only largely replaced SMS, but it has also evolved into the preferred form of communication for many individuals in India and around the world. WhatsApp keeps frequently rolling out new features like “Call Link" to better improve the user experience.

What does ‘Call Link’ do?

Using the WhatsApp Call Link feature, users can create a voice or video call link and share it with intended contacts. As soon as someone opens the link, they will be added to the on-going call.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Twitter Deal: Top Memes You Must Watch

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Do note that you are free to share the link on any platform of your choice - you can email someone, Twitter DM and what not.

Here’s how you can use the WhatsApp Call Link on both Android and iOS phones:

1. Open the WhatsApp app and navigate to the ‘Calls’ section.

2. Now, simply tap on the “Create Call Link."

3. You can choose between voice and video calls.

4. To share the Call Link, tap the Share Link. You can now send the link to anyone, across a range of apps.

5. You may also just copy the link and then share it as per your needs.

Advertisement

Each unique WhatsApp Call Link stays active for a span of 90 days from the date of creation, and you may forbid any unintended contacts from entering by blocking them.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: October 31, 2022, 11:03 IST
last updated: October 31, 2022, 11:09 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Oozes Oomph With Her Sultry Photos In Sarees, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures