WhatsApp Chat Backups May Take Up Your Google Drive Space Soon

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp’s backups on Google Drive may not remain unlimited as reports have hinted at the messaging app having a limit for backups for Android devices soon. On Android, users have so far been provided unlimited storage on Google Drive for their WhatsApp chat backups. On iOS, users have limited space for storing WhatsApp chat backups on iCloud. WhatsApp is now reportedly working on some changes which will help limit the storage Android users enjoy for WhatsApp backups, and will help them manage backups as well.

This was first spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, who said that strings for the same have been spotted in the Android app’s code, suggesting the update. According to a screenshot shared by the website, the strings show notifications for informing users when their Google Drive is almost full and is reaching its maximum limit. These alerts could be given when users back up their chats on WhatsApp.

The update is also said to allow Android users manage their WhatsApp backups. This means that users will have the option to exclude certain kind of files from being backed up, in order to avoid filling up their given limit.

The code found by WABetaInfo suggests that Google may offer a certain quota for storing WhatsApp backups. It is not known if the same will be included in the free 15GB storage that Google users enjoy or over and above that. A Google support page pointed out by NDTV Gadgets 360 says that currently WhatsApp backups do not use the Google Drive limit for each user.

WhatsApp is said to be working on several other features that include message reactions, an in-app chat support, and more. The company is also working on new notifications for iOS, where users will see a small photo of the sender alongside the message in the notification bar.

