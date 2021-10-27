Google has announced that WhatsApp’s chat history feature that allows iPhone users to migrate their WhatsApp chats to Android is now available on all Pixel smartphones. The Mountain View, California-based giant has also said that the feature will become available on all new smartphones that launch with Android 12. The WhatsApp chat history migration feature was available only on Samsung smartphones till now.

The chat history migration feature allows users to easily move chats from their old iPhone to an Android phone. The only prerequisite is to have WhatsApp up to date on both the smartphones, and a USB type-C to Lightning cable. Google says that while setting up an Android phone, users will be prompted to scan a QR code with their iPhone that will let users start the transfer process.

Google says that your iPhone won’t receive any WhatsApp messages while the transfer is going on, in order to prevent data loss while moving chats. Google says that manufacturers can add support for the feature when updating their smartphones to Android 12, so it is possible that those with existing smartphones will get access to this feature at some point. Google is working with phone makers to make sure that smartphones shipping with Android 12 get the transfer chat feature out of the box.

