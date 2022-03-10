WhatsApp Could Impose More Limits To Forwarding Chats For Users: What It Means

WhatsApp is used by billions of users, and its popularity has brought and good and the ugly side of the platform. Serious measures have been imposed so that spreading misinformation and fake news through the app is limited.

The Meta-owned platform already had a limit on the number of times you can forward a chat. And now, a new report suggests WhatsApp could put a tighter leash on this feature in the future.

The news about this change comes via WABetainfo which has become a reliable source for WhatsApp-related updates. The new forward chat limit has been spotted in the Android beta version 2.22.72 by the tipster. The report has a screenshot of the purported feature where it says, “Forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat." This alert pops up whenever a person tries to send the same message to multiple groups on WhatsApp.

Currently, WhatsApp users can share one viral forward message to just one chat, after that they will be alerted about the limit and the frequency of the message forwarded by other people.

The new change is another sign that WhatsApp is trying its best to limit the reach of certain messages that are designed to go viral in the social media ecosystem.

It is also possible that WhatsApp wants to make the process of forwarding messages tedious, forcing people to reconsider their actions, which in many ways can limit the spread of certain messages.

But since the rollout is in the beta version, we are not sure if the final product will make its way to the public anytime soon. Popularity comes at a cost, and WhatsApp wants dither misuse the platform without breaking the encryption channels for which it is widely known in the market.

We will keep a close eye in the coming weeks to see if the new limit comes to the public version of the app.

