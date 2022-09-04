WhatsApp Could Soon Allow You To Message Yourself Across Different Devices: What It Means

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users message themselves from multiple devices that are linked to their WhatsApp account. Now, we are not sure what this feature actually serves, but a new report suggests that people will see their name on the WhatsApp chat list when you link to a PC, iOS and an Android device.

The feature is still in development, but WABetaInfo says it will soon be available for iOS and Android beta testers.

The tipster says that when a user logs into their WhatsApp account from a mobile, their name will be featured at the top of the chat list. It is interesting to hear this option, especially when the Linked Devices feature on Whatsapp does not support a secondary mobile device right now. But the report says WhatsApp is working on that as well.

Again, like we said, we don’t really know if Whatsapp has to prioritise this feature for now. Granted, bringing support for a second mobile is definite.

We are hoping that WhatsApp makes a few more tweaks and additions to make this feature more relevant and useful for its users. Offering the ability to chat with yourself can be handy for people who want to make a quick note and sync it on other devices at the same time.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is bringing more privacy-centric features for its users in the coming months. It has already introduced the extended version of disappearing messages for the mobile users, and now lets you transfer files up to 2GB, and also encrypt the chats that are backed up on the cloud.

