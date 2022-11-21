Home » News » Tech » WhatsApp Could Soon Have Screen Lock For Web Users

WhatsApp Could Soon Have Screen Lock For Web Users

WhatsApp already has one layer for security with the Linked Devices feature but now it wants to add another dimension for the web users.

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 11:54 IST

Delhi, India

WhatsApp wants to bring another layer of security for web users
WhatsApp works on multiple devices, and soon it will work on tablets as well. But the popular messaging app with its web version can be less secure, especially when you are away from the desk.

So, in order to keep your messages away from prying eyes, WhatsApp on the web could soon have a screen lock feature that ensures all your content is stored behind a password.

Details about this feature have been shared by WaBetaInfo recently, which also says that WhatsApp will soon start testing the security lock with its beta users. So how does the Screen Lock secure your WhatsApp messages?

The report says, WhatsApp will give users the option to enable the feature, after which WhatsApp on the web will authorise logging in via password every time you want to access it. WhatsApp is unlikely to make it the default setting for its web version, and users can head over to the Settings of the app and use it as per their preference.

But the security feature is not going to be limited to passwords, and with most devices now coming with some kind of biometric support, WhatsApp on the web can also be unlocked using the fingerprint sensor, which might not be possible for iPhone and Mac users.

The report also mentions that WhatsApp will not lock you out of the account if you forget the screen lock password. Instead, you will be asked to log out of the desktop version and link the device using the QR code on the web platform.

WhatsApp has already enabled biometric security for its Linked Devices feature, through which you can access WhatsApp accounts on the web. But having an additional layer of security does help, and we are hopeful that once the beta tests are done WhatsApp brings it for everyone.

