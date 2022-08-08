WhatsApp Could Soon Let Users Hide Their Phone Number From These People

WhatsApp is improving on its privacy features at a regular pace and the latest update suggests the messaging app could let users hide their phone numbers as well. WhatsApp is testing this feature internally with the Android beta version 2.22.17.23 which is not available to the beta testers for now.

The update lets WhatsApp users hide their phone numbers from select WhatsApp Groups. As you might be aware, WhatsApp shows the numbers of all the people added to a Group, which could be a privacy concern if you are part of a random group.

Advertisement

The feature will be exclusive to WhatsApp communities, which are open to businesses, and securing your phone number from them is the right thing to do. Since the feature is being tested internally, beta testers will get access in the future update.

This is one of the many privacy features that WhatsApp is planning to introduce for users in the coming months. The other big change could be the addition of a new security method called login approval, which can help users avoid hacking of their WhatsApp account.

The feature will alert the user if an unknown person tries to access your account, and even tell you from which device the account was illegally accessed.

You will also get the option to hide your online status from select people, all your contacts or everyone.

Advertisement

WhatsApp is also now giving you the option to switch between Android and iOS or vice versa with its smart migration feature. People will be able to transfer their chats, photos and videos from one device to another, but the calling history is not part of the feature support.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here