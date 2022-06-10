WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Export Chat Backups From Google Drive

WhatsApp lets its users back up their chats on Google Drive, and you even have the option to secure it behind encryption. And soon, the messaging app could have an option to let you export the chats that you have saved on the cloud.

With the option, people using WhatsApp can retrieve all their chats, and media files like videos and audio from their cloud account which is linked to the WhatsApp account. According to the tip from WAbetainfo, WhatsApp could offer this feature in the settings of the app within the chat backup section.

Google Drive offers 15GB of storage for free, which includes the space your Google account uses for Gmail, Photos and more. So, giving users the option to export files from their Drive account to free up the space makes a lot of sense. The option to export chat from Google Drive seems to suggest WhatsApp is focused on Android smartphone users with this feature.

WhatsApp has thought about limiting the use of Drive storage for its content and eventually asking people to pay for the extra space on their cloud account. But this new development about exporting chat seems to suggest the Meta-owned messaging platform is having a change of heart, and would rather prefer that users have the choice to remove the data from the Drive that is not useful to them.

WhatsApp is looking at different ways to make the platform useful for users. The option to back up data on the cloud has helped millions to restore their chats and files when moving to a new device. Its multi-device feature has allowed people to use Whatsapp on the web without needing a phone mirrored all the time. It even has started testing an unread chat filter, so that you can have those chats listed at the top of the main WhatsApp screen.

All these features are still in beta, so it is likely that most people will have to wait for the public release to try out these tools.

