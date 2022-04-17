WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Hide ‘Last Seen’ From One Person

WhatsApp users will soon be able to hide the ‘last seen’ status from a particular contact. The feature is helpful for those who don’t want others to know when they last read chats on WhatsApp. Currently, the option is limited to all contacts or just some numbers available through your contact list.

But hiding the last seen status to a particular person is being tested by WhatsApp on both Android and iOS beta versions. WABetaInfo says users can select the individual from whom you want to hide the last seen status.

Similarly, WhatsApp is testing the ability to restrict viewing of Profile Photo and About to select users, which is a big privacy measure that many people have requested the platform for sometime.

Since the last seen status is being tested in beta versions, we can’t say for certain about its public release. But going by usual update timelines, we believe WhatsApp could offer the new last seen option in the coming months.

The Meta-owned messaging platform has already confirmed five features that is going to rollout in 2022. The list of the feature includes file sharing limit increased to 2GB, WhatsApp audio calls available to 32 members simultaneously, WhatsApp Group admins able to delete chats/messages that violate Groups policy, and WhatsApp Communities.

The last seen status has been a welcome tool, but also equally concerning on the privacy front. Anybody with a mobile number can message on WhatsApp, and there are ways to message someone, even if they are not on your contact list.

Hiding photos and about section is another effort to protect the identity of people who don’t want to disclose to strangers, especially at a time when WhatsApp has become a viable business platform for delivery, shopping and dining out in some cases.

Pretty sure many people will be eagerly waiting for this update on WhatsApp, and we are hoping that happens soon.

