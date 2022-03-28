WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Send Movies And High-Quality Photos Up to 2GB With Friends

WhatsApp lets you send messages, images and documents as well. But the platform has a file size limit of 100MB which has forced many users to use Telegram because it supports sharing of large file sizes. Now, the popular messaging app could be about to let you send files up to 2GB, and the app is testing it publicly through the beta version this week.

The details come via WABetaInfo once again, which says the file-sharing feature is being tested among a select group of users in South America.

The testing is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, and WhatsApp could be using a select group of users to test it because the 2GB size limit could become rather challenging to operate at this level for the platform right now.

The testing phase is nascent, so we’re not even sure if WhatsApp will actually succeed in rolling out the feature for everyone.

If WhatsApp does release the 2GB file share limit for all its billions of users in the coming months, other platforms could be forced to change their tact and open up their channels for large file sizes as well. And not to forget, WhatsApp could once again become the sole medium for users to message and do other things, even for those who relied on Telegram for all this while.

The ability to send files as large as 2GB could also work in favour of those sending high-quality photos that are now captured using high-end smartphones. It could also open up the platform for sharing video files, and even movies for that matter. In fact, WhatsApp could actually become a reliable WeTransfer alternative.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on updates for this one, and hoping that WhatsApp succeeds in its tests to make 2GB a reality for its users soon.

