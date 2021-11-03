WhatsApp 'Delete for Everyone' Option May Soon Get Indefinite Time Limit

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that would remove the time limit for deleting a message from the chat. The ‘Delete for Everyone’ option that rolled out in 2017 initially had a time limit of seven seconds that later got extended to 4,096 seconds (roughly an hour) in 2018. There’s no clarity on why the Meta (formerly Facebook)-owned messaging platform had a time limit to delete messages in the first place, but things are clearly changing. It also appears when the update rolls out, users will be able to delete existing messages sent even three months ago. However, the updated ‘Delete for Everyone is still under development, and the final version may have modifications. WhatsApp is yet to confirm this development officially.

The updated ‘Delete for Everyone’ on WhatsApp was spotted by notable tracker WABetaInfo. The publication notes that it is unclear when WhatsApp would roll out the feature to everyone. WABetaInfo also reports separately that WhatsApp Beta for iOS (v2.21.220.15) is getting a new video playback interface to allow users to pause, play the video in fullscreen, or close the picture-in-picture window. Some iOS beta testers on v2.21.220.15 of the app have reportedly started receiving this functionality. WhatsApp had already introduced this tool to beta testers on Android last month.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has added new features to its web client. These new features include the ability to edit photos on WhatsApp web, preview links, and a new sticker suggestion. WhatsApp made the announcement via a post on its official Twitter handle. The company said that it is making changes to the WhatsApp web to update the way you chat. Users will now be able to add stickers and text or crop and rotate their photos from any WhatsApp screen - big or small, WhatsApp said. As the name suggests, the photo editor will allow users to edit their photos while sending them across from their personal computer. The company has also introduced sticker suggestions for the app, where users can find the perfect sticker as they type - similar to the emoji suggestions that the company already has in place.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.