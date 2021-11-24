WhatsApp Delta, GBWhatsApp: What Are These Apps And Why You Should Not Download Them

WhatsApp remains a popular go-to messaging app not just in India but across the world. Although the app faces stiff competition from Telegram, Signal, Discord, and more - the Meta (formerly Facebook)-owned messaging platform has a far larger user base that will still take some time to overcome by rivals. However, despite its popularity, the app lacks many useful features and customisations that rival platforms offer. Hence, many third-party developers have come up with their own modded versions of WhatsApp that deliver those missing features. One such modded app you may come across is WhatsApp Delta or GBWhatsApp Delta by Deltalabs Studio.

What are WhatsApp Delta and GBWhatsApp apps

WhatsApp Delta or GBWhatsApp (can be even found as GBWhatsApp) is not available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store as both app stores forbid publishing and downloading modified apps. However, the Google Play app store is known for a lenient approach, and modded apps still appear from time to time. Notably, you’ll still find some apps by Deltalabs Studio on the Play Store. WhatsApp Delta or GBWhatsApp, on the other hand, is available to download via third-party app stores, and its APK file for Android smartphones is easily available on multiple websites. Many of these websites will show the platform with favourable ratings and high download counts.

The GBWhatsApp Delta’s APK file for Android is currently available on a third-party site called, Malavida where we can also notice some of its offered features. These include compatibility with “all sticker apps" and automatic replies. The app also allows users to send video files of up to 50MB, try new text fonts and themes, even remove forwarded tags in messages. The app requires the phone to run Android 2.2 and above.

Why you should not download WhatsApp Delta and GBWhatsApp

Although these apps may seem exciting, it is important to remember that WhatsApp does not allow modded versions of its app, and it can even permanently ban accounts if users are found guilty. In a FAQ page, the company clearly states, “If you don’t switch to the official app after being temporarily banned, your account might be permanently banned from using WhatsApp."

Interestingly, WhatsApp has recognised WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp as “unsupported apps" and advises users to use the official app. Since the company does not support third-party modded apps, it cannot offer the security of its files.

