It is Dussehra today, and with it, comes another occasion to send and receive festive greetings from our loved ones. WhatsApp comes as the natural saviour, allowing us to send personalised greetings without much effort. WhatsApp stickers are used as a way to add that extra touch to your greetings, and we are here to help you figure out how to get Dussehra-themed stickers. Users can download WhatsApp stickers easily via the Google Play Store. Let us take a look how:

>Step 1: On Android, users need to open the Google Play Store and type Dussehra sticker WhatsApp in the search bar. There will be a number of apps. Users can select any and click Install. Our advise would be to check the stickers from the images on the listing to see which ones you like.

Advertisement

>Step 2: Once the app is downloaded and installed, open it and press the start button.

>Step 3: The app will display a few sticker packs. One will find Dussehra stickers here. Tap on any of the sticker pack you like.

>Sep 4: Tap “Add to WhatsApp," then verify your input by pressing DONE.

>Step 5: Open WhatsApp and go to he stickers section. Here, you will find the new Dussehra stickers. Users can also remove the stickers from WhatsApp.

The festival of Dussehra is celebrated in India to mark the victory of good over evil. Dussehra, which falls on the tenth day of Navratri, celebrates Lord Ram’s victory over asura king Ravana.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.