WhatsApp Emoji Reactions Coming Soon? Code Hints At Notification Setting For Messages

WhatsApp has previously been reported to be bringing emoji reactions to the platform. The company is said to be working on the new feature since the past couple of months, and now more proof about the speculated feature has emerged. According to a report from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, a new beta version of WhatsApp has been spotted on iOS with a new setting option for notifications. The settings are aimed at notifications that are generated from message reactions on WhatsApp. The settings will allow WhatsApp users to either disable these notifications altogether or change their tone, according to reports.

The beta update spotted by WABetaInfo is the version 2.21.210.15 of WhatsApp. The update is said to bring a toggle button to switch the notifications on or off, and a setting option to set the sound for the notification. The feature will help users who do not want to be bothered by reactions on their messages, once the message reaction feature is live. This also comes as another proof of WhatsApp working on reactions feature for its users. This will be similar to the reactions option we have on Instagram and Twitter, allowing us to react to message with nothing but an emoji.

The reactions feature, however, is still said to be in early stages, and will still take some time to reach all users.

Earlier, a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo showed that message reactions will appear right below the text message and the feature will be available for both individual and group chats. People in a group conversation will be able to see who reacted to a specific message.

