WhatsApp Expands Message Reactions Feature, Now You Can Use All Emojis To React To Messages

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp had launched the message reactions feature earlier this year. However, the feature is only limited to a few emojis. Now, WhatsApp is going the Instagram way and is bringing the ability to let users react to messages with any emoji they choose.

In a Facebook post, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg said that WhatsApp is now rolling out the ability to use any emoji while reacting to messages on WhatsApp. Zuckerberg also listed a couple of his favourite emojis with the post. This comes just a few months after the company rolled out the ability to allow users to react to messages online. Earlier, WhatsApp only allowed users to react to messages with just six emojis.

ALSO READ: Android And iOS Users Can Send Messages On WhatsApp Without Typing Anything: Here’s How

Advertisement

Users can find all the emojis that they can react with by just long-pressing a message. This opens the menu containing the previous six emojis, along with a “+" sign. Clicking the plus icon will open a menu containing every emoji available, ranging from smiley faces to new emojis like the saluting emoji and the melting face.

This is not the first time we are hearing about more emojis coming to WhatsApp message reactions. The feature has been in beta since the past few versions on both Android and iOS, and bring WhatsApp’s feature at-par with other Meta-owned messaging services that allow users to react to messages with emojis. The feature is currently being rolled out so if it doesn’t show on your WhatsApp yet, it may arrive in the coming few days.

WhatsApp also announced the expansion of message reactions via a Tweet. “Since you asked, all emoji reactions are here!" the post said, stating that it is rolling out to all Android and iOS devices.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone?

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Will Soon Give Its Users More Time To Delete Their Chats.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.