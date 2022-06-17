Home » News » Tech » WhatsApp Group Video Calls Get More Features, Mute Or Message Anyone: All Details

WhatsApp Group Video Calls Get More Features, Mute Or Message Anyone: All Details

WhatsApp adds new group video call features
WhatsApp adds new group video call features

WhatsApp group video calls now support 32 members and the platform is making sure you get alerts when a new person joins the call and more.

Advertisement
S Aadeetya| News18.com
Updated: June 17, 2022, 11:03 IST

WhatsApp Group video calls are getting a new set of features, giving more power to the host of the call to make sure the overall experience is pleasant. WhatsApp has now given the host the ability to mute a person on the call or message them individually while the call is going on.

WhatsApp is rolling out the feature on mobile for Android and iOS versions and the release is gradual, so it might take a few days before you start seeing them on your device. The update was shared by Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp on Thursday, sharing the details and the new tools added by the messaging platform for its users.

Also Read: Microsoft Wants All Windows Users To Install The June Update Right Away

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

He says there are times when people either forget to mute the call themselves, which creates disturbances during the meeting. Now, you can avoid such a problem, as the host can mute that individual themselves.

WhatsApp group video calls get new features

In addition to this, WhatsApp will now alert when a new person has joined the group video call, letting everyone know about their presence in the call. These changes were long overdue, and with the support for 32 people on a group call, it was imperative that WhatsApp added these new tools sooner rather than later.

Also Read: Contactless Payments In India Has Grown By 6 Times In Last Three Years: All Details

With these features, WhatsApp now becomes an ideal alternative to Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams for office, personal and other forms of virtual meetings.

Advertisement

WhatsApp continues to bring new features for users, and in the past few weeks, we have seen multiple additions made by the platform. It now offers chat reactions, more enhanced details for audio notes and the popular linked device feature that lets you use the same Whatsapp account on multiple devices. The biggest change is the ability to transfer chats and other files from Android to iOS without needing third-party software.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on
S Aadeetya S Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journalism 10 years ago, and since then, has been part of established media houses covering the latest trends in technology and helping friends make the right smartphone buy. He is also an avid biker and a Gunners fan. You can follow him on @aadee_ram on Twitter.

first published: June 17, 2022, 11:03 IST