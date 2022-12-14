WhatsApp Groups Now Show You Profile Icons Of Other Members

WhatsApp Groups will now give you easier access to other members that are added. Groups on WhatsApp are extremely popular, and recently, you got the option to add as many as 1,024 members in a single Group. But it can be difficult to access all the members, especially if they are not added to your contact list.

Groups have quite a few features that help people engage in conversations, be it personal or professional. The new addition is available for WhatsApp users on iOS and the web version. We couldn’t see the profile icons in groups on WhatsApp for Android.

If the feature is enabled, you will see the profile icon (with photo) next to the chat bubble of that person. WhatsApp is giving users the choice to show their profile photo, which is more of a privacy thing. Groups have lacked basic tools that can help people do more than just chat.

Polls have been an interesting addition to Groups on WhatsApp, and if you have the latest iOS version installed (and updated), the profile icons will be visible.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp introduced avatars for its users who can style themselves by choosing from billions of hairstyles, facial features and more. WhatsApp has confirmed that it will continue to improve its avatars with style enhancements such as lighting, shading, and hairstyle textures, among other features. The company stated that these updates will make avatars even better over time.

WhatsApp avatars are currently available for iOS users, but we are hopeful that the messaging app will give Android users the choice to create avatars as well. Avatars have been part of other Meta products like Facebook and we could soon see them added to others as well.

