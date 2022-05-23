WhatsApp In India Now Lets You Download PAN Card, Driving Licence Via This Chatbot: How It Works

WhatsApp is used by millions in India daily and the platform is giving people more reasons to use the messaging app. The Meta-owned messaging app now lets you download important ID documents like PAN card, Driving Licence and even Class X or XII mark sheets that you might have uploaded to the DigiLocker service.

Basically, WhatsApp now gets a MyGov chatbot service that will let WhatsApp users retrieve these documents on their phone without heading to the DigiLocker app or website. The chatbot can also help people to create a new DigiLocker account if needed. “Offering Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk is a natural progression and a step towards providing citizens with simplified access to essential services via WhatsApp’s easy and accessible platform, said Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov service.

DigiLocker is claimed to have over 100 million users registered, and over 5 billion documents scanned and issued to date. DigiLocker is recognised by the Indian Transport Ministry, and allows people to show digital forms of Driving Licence, two-wheeler motor insurance or the RC to the traffic police anywhere in the country.

In order to access your DigiLocker account through WhatsApp, you will need to sign in with your Aadhaar number, which will be authenticated via an OTP on your registered mobile number.

How To Use WhatsApp To Download Your Documents From DigiLocker

- Open WhatsApp

- Send a message saying “DigiLocker" to +91- 9013151515

- You will see options to create or authenticate a DigiLocker account

It will also give you the choice to download documents (after signing up using your Aadhaar number). You will see a menu with document options such as PAN card, Driving Licence, vehicle registration certificate (RC) or even Class X, and XII mark sheets among others.

DigiLocker claims to be secure behind encryption, making sure only the user has access to the documents residing on the platform.

