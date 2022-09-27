WhatsApp Introduces Call Links Feature For Video And Voice Calls To Rival Zoom And Google Meet

WhatsApp has announced a useful addition to its calling feature this week called the Call Links. As the name suggests, users can create a link for their voice or video calls and share it with anyone who uses Whatsapp on their smartphone.

Call Links will also allow WhatsApp to become a viable alternative for Zoom and Google Meet for many people. The messaging app has over a billion users across the globe, and this feature could help WhatsApp calling become simpler to start.

WhatsApp says Call Links will be available starting this week but it could take a few days or even weeks before everyone gets the feature for their account. Will Cathcart, Head, WhatsApp shared this news via the above tweet.

WhatsApp calls have been popular, and the platform did not make this feature addition because it was losing users to other platforms. The messaging app surely needed a better way to help people make voice/video calls.

And it is fair to say that Call Links was going to be the obvious route to make it happen. Even though it has a fancy name, the feature is similar to what Zoom and Google Meet have been offering for years now.

Call Links will be available in the Call section of your WhatsApp account and the option Create Call Link will be at the top of the call history list. Just create the link and share it with the people you want to be part of the said call.

As we mentioned, the link is compatible with both video and voice calls. WhatsApp is also working on support for encrypted video calls for up to 32 people which is undergoing tests on the platform. The messaging app will reveal more details on its availability in the coming weeks. We also expect Call Links to be available on desktop when the calling feature comes to the web version.

