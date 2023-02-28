WhatsApp: iPhone Users Can Convert Images Into Stickers - Here Is How

WhatsApp Update: The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to create custom stickers from their own images by supporting an official iOS 16 API. The new feature eliminates the need for third-party applications to create stickers.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the instant messaging application is releasing a new sticker maker tool to let users quickly create stickers from their images. After extracting a subject out of an image, users just need to paste it within a chat to create a custom sticker from an image.

If the feature is available, the platform will instantly turn the image into a sticker that can be added to the user’s collection of stickers. It is also important to note that some users may have already been able to use this feature in the past few days, but now it should finally be available to everyone on iOS 16.

Also, there is no plan for the future in bringing a similar sticker maker tool to older versions of iOS.

One of the advantages of having this feature built into WhatsApp is that it provides a more integrated experience for users: thanks to the ability to create custom stickers directly within the app, people no longer need to switch between different apps or tools to create and use their own stickers, the report said.

This feature will definitely save time and it will make the process of creating and using custom stickers faster.

Users can also expect some advanced tools to manage such stickers in custom sticker packs right within the app, in a future update of WhatsApp.

The ability to convert images to stickers is available to everyone on the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS 23.3.77 available on the App Store and the TestFlight app.

