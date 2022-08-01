WhatsApp Is Allowing Group Admins To Delete Anyone's Message In A Group

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp keeps bringing new features in order to enhance the experience, while keeping it safe at the same time. The app is now getting a new feature for admins on WhatsApp groups. According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is getting a new feature that will allow group admins to delete any message for everyone.

According to the report, the feature is set to allow group admins to moderate in a better way. The feature seems to be rolling out for users across the globe, and will show all members of the group when an admin deletes a message. While WhatsApp has not officially announced the feature yet, the WABetaInfo report says that it may already be rolling out to beta testers.

To check if you have received the feature or not, just go to any group that you are a part of, and long-press on any message. If there is an option to delete the message, it means that you have received the feature. If not, the feature will be rolled out soon. From what it seems, WhatsApp is testing out the feature with a handful of users first.

The WABetaInfo report also showed screenshots of the feature. There is a new “Delete message" option, clicking which will bring a pop-up that says, “As an admin, you are deleting (group’s) message for everyone in this chat. They will see that you deleted the message." Once you go ahead and delete the message, it will show similar to deleted messages on WhatsApp currently.

WhatsApp recently updated the time limit to delete messages to up to 2 days and 12 hours. Earlier, WhatsApp only allowed user to delete messages that are about an hour or so older. The company now allows you to delete messages over two days after they have been sent.

